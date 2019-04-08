County Championship: Dawid Malan's century sees Middlesex draw at Northants

Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan has played 15 Tests for England, averaging 27.84 with the bat
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four):
Northamptonshire 445 & 10-0
Middlesex 271 & 317-4 dec (f/o): Malan 160*; Buck 3-53
Northants (12 pts) drew with Middlesex (9 pts)
Scorecard

An unbeaten 160 from Middlesex captain Dawid Malan helped his side escape with a draw at Northamptonshire.

The 31-year-old England batsman started the final day on 55 and moved to his 22nd first-class century before they declared on 317-4 - a lead of 143.

Eoin Morgan and Stevie Eskinazi then opened the bowling for Middlesex to increase their over-rate and avoid a points deduction with a draw agreed.

Northants finished on 10-0 with wicketkeeper John Simpson bowling.

It was a contrived end to an otherwise entertaining match which also saw the debut of West Indies captain Jason Holder for Northants.

But the all-rounder could not make the breakthrough as Malan batted for more than six hours in total and Holder went wicketless in the second innings.

