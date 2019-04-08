County Championship: Kyle Abbott and Fidel Edwards lead Hampshire to victory

Hampshire paceman Fidel Edwards took eight wickets in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 525-8 dec: Northeast 169, Rossouw 76, Dawson 64 Essex 164 & 274 (f/o): Bopara 107, Harmer 62; Abbott 5-77 Hampshire (24 pts) beat Essex (1 pt) by an innings and 87 runs Scorecard

Hampshire started their 2019 County Championship campaign with a crushing innings and 87-run win against Essex.

The visitors began the final day at the Ageas Bowl 132-4 following-on, still 229 behind Hampshire's mammoth first-innings score of 525-8 declared.

Fidel Edwards removed visiting captain Ryan ten Doeschate (36) before Ravi Bopara and Simon Harmer (62) resisted with a sixth-wicket stand of 111.

But once Bopara (107) edged Kyle Abbott behind, Essex folded to 274 all out.

Ex-South Africa fast bowler Abbott finished with figures of 5-77.

Bopara and Harmer's century partnership was the only real highlight of a chastening first four days of the new season for Essex.

Not only did they lose wicketkeeper Adam Wheater to a thumb injury on Friday, but all four of their frontline bowlers conceded more than 100 runs and they only picked up one point from the match.

Hampshire, on the other hand, were outstanding from start to finish and take the maximum 24 points.

Essex had a glimmer of hope when they were 269-5 after lunch, but 37-year-old former West Indies paceman Edwards (3-49) and Abbott ran through the lower order.

The 2017 county champions lost their last four wickets for just five runs with Wheater unable to bat.

Essex now visit title holders Surrey, with play starting on Thursday, while Hampshire host Yorkshire.