County Championship: Joe Root scores 130 not out in Yorkshire's draw at Nottinghamshire

Joe Root scored his 26th first-class century on Monday, with 16 of those coming in Test matches for England

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 408: Clarke 112 & 329-5 dec: Clarke 97* Yorkshire 291 & 277-2: Root 130*, Ballance 101* Nottinghamshire (12 pts) drew with Yorkshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Joe Root struck an unbeaten century as Yorkshire batted throughout day four to draw their Division One opener against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

England's Test captain, who was struck on the helmet first ball by a short Stuart Broad delivery, recovered to add to his first-innings score of 73.

Root (130 not out) and Gary Ballance (101 not out) led Yorkshire to 277-2.

Notts had declared on their overnight 329-5, leaving Joe Clarke three runs shy of his second century in the match.

That left Yorkshire a notional target of 447 to win and paceman Jake Ball removed both Yorkshire openers in the morning session.

Root and Ballance came together with Yorkshire in trouble at 24-2 but they were unmoved for the remainder of the day, sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 253.

There were some nervy moments for Root, not least his uncomfortable first-ball misjudgement when facing his England team-mate Broad.

But the 28-year-old was fine to continue and got to his 26th first-class hundred after tea, with a draw agreed soon afterwards.

Joe Root ducked into a Stuart Broad short ball first up and was struck on the helmet

Broad was quick to check on his England team-mate Root

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Even when Adam Lyth got out [at 24-2] there was still a nice, relaxed feel about us. I think there's a lot of maturity now, whereas in previous years we would've panicked.

"Gary Ballance and Joe Root are two world class international performers that have shown all of their skill under pressure and that just settles the rest of the lads down.

"The question is can we do that when Rooty disappears for the rest of the season? It was a huge partnership and if we're going to win games in Division One we need to do that in the first innings."