Jeetan Patel: Warwickshire captain extends contract

Jeetan Patel captained Warwickshire to the County Championship Division Two title last season

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel has agreed a contract extension to stay at Edgbaston until the end of next season.

The former New Zealand off-spinner, who turns 39 in May, has won every domestic trophy with the Bears since he became their regular overseas player in 2012.

He led Warwickshire to County Championship promotion at the first attempt last season and was recently appointed captain across all formats.

"Being a Bear and part of this club is very special," said Patel.

"I've been fortunate to be part of some fantastic teams and to have won all trophies during my time at Edgbaston.

"But this latest crop of players is equally hungry to deliver more silverware to our supporters."

Patel has taken a total of 645 wickets in county cricket, including 124 scalps in T20 games for Birmingham Bears.

Warwickshire begin their new Division One County Championship campaign against Kent at Edgbaston, starting on Thursday.