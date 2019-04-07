Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie: Former South Africa cricketer killed in car crash aged 25

Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie represented South Africa at one-day and Twenty20 level

Former South Africa all-rounder Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie has been killed in a car crash at the age of 25.

Theunissen-Fourie's child also died in the incident, which happened in Stilfontein on Friday.

She represented the Proteas in three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 international, and was a member of their squad for the 2013 World Cup.

"This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word," said Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe.

"This is devastating news for all of us."

Theunissen-Fourie played club cricket for North West Dragons and coached at grassroots level before her child was born.

Moroe added: "Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player of note and in the work she did at grassroots level to help in the less fortunate communities.

"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, Rudy, her family, friends and all her cricketing colleagues."

Writing on social media, South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk said: "Rest gentle Elriesa. May the Lord bring her family and friends together."