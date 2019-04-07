Glamorgan Cricket: Students' Douthwaite makes bowlers toil

Craig Meschede claimed three wickets for Glamorgan against Cardiff MCCU

Three-day Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff MCCU Glamorgan 253-8 dec Root 108*, Wagg 59; Evans 4-65 & 110-2 dec Cardiff MCCU 230 Douthwaite 95; Meschede 3-34, van der Gugten 3-51 Match drawn

Glamorgan's bowlers had to work hard on their final day before the Championship as Cardiff MCCU's Dan Douthwaite hammered an aggressive 95 in their drawn match.

Douthwaite shared a ninth-wicket stand of 95 with Brad Evans (45*) as the students reached 230.

Timm van der Gugten (3-51) and Craig Meschede (3-34) were Glamorgan's most successful bowlers.

Glamorgan reached 110-2 by the close of the rain-shortened game, a lead of 133.

Nick Selman (46*), Charlie Hemphrey (39) and Marnus Labuschagne (24*) spent useful time in the middle as Glamorgan prepare to face Northants on Thursday 11 April.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg (59 & 2-33) told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been nice for me since I didn't play a lot of red-ball cricket last year, I was pretty happy with my performance.

"Billy Root is a very bubbly character, it's something we need, and he surprised me how good he is, hitting in different areas and he's hard to defend against.

"It's exciting for me looking to start in four-day cricket, my role's changed. We've got some decent strike bowlers in the team with Marchant de Lange, Timm and Hoges (Michael Hogan) so my role is as that holding bowler and as an all-rounder."