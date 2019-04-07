County Championship: Durham chasing 361 to win at the County Ground

Matt Critchley contributed 51 to a stand of 63 with Harvey Hosein in Derbyshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 197 & 334: Hosein 62, Lace 61; Salisbury 3-65 Durham 171 & 10-0: Lees 6* Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 351 runs Scorecard

Durham closed day three on 10-0, chasing a daunting target of 361 to beat Derbyshire at the County Ground.

Tom Lace scored a career-best 61 and Matt Critchley made 51 as Derbyshire built an imposing lead.

Harvey Hosein (62) also chipped in with a half-century - his second of the match - before the hosts were bowled out for 334 in their second innings.

Durham openers Tom Lees and Gareth Harte survived the final 14.2 overs of the day before bad light stopped play.