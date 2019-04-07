County Championship: Northants force Middlesex to follow-on

Dawid Malan shared an unbroken 99-run partnership with Sam Robson in Middlesex's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 445: Procter 81*, Wakely 76; Murtagh 6-80 Middlesex 271: Harris 61*, Finn 34; Buck 5-54 & 109-2 (f/o): Malan 55*, Robson 40*; Buck 2-13 Middlesex (4 pts) trail Northants (7 pts) by 65 runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan led a Middlesex rearguard with an unbeaten 55 after his side were forced to follow-on against Northants.

Malan and Sam Robson (40 not out) added 99 for the third wicket before bad light ended the third day early with the visitors still trailing by 65 runs.

Nathan Buck's 5-54 earlier helped Northants bowl Middlesex out for 271 after James Harris (61 not out) and Steven Finn (34) had frustrated them.

Buck claimed two more to reduce Middlesex to 10-2 in their follow-on.