County Championship: Joe Clarke closes in on second Notts ton against Yorkshire

Joe Clarke
Joe Clarke is making his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three):
Nottinghamshire 408 & 329-5: Clarke 97*, Nash 75; Olivier 2-66
Yorkshire 291: Lyth 81, Root 73; Patel 3-31
Nottinghamshire (7 pts) lead Yorkshire (4 pts) by 446 runs
Joe Clarke moved to the brink of his second century of the match as Nottinghamshire built a commanding lead against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Clarke (97*) built on good work by Ben Duckett (61) and Chris Nash (75) as the hosts finished the day 446 runs ahead.

Steve Mullaney (52) also scored a half-century in a total of 329-5.

Earlier spinner Samit Patel took three wickets - including England Test captain Joe Root for 73 - as Yorkshire slumped from 206-5 to 291 all out.

Root charged towards the slow left-armer, but could only edge to Steven Mullaney, who took a sharp catch at first slip.

Patel also had Matthew Waite and Steven Patterson caught by Mullaney to ensure Nottinghamshire began their second innings with a lead of 117.

Looking to make early inroads, Yorkshire's Ben Coad took the wicket of opener Ben Slater to reduce Notts to 6-1, but Duckett and Nash reasserted the hosts' control, before Clarke picked up where he left off in his side's first innings.

Duanne Olivier (2-66) and Matthew Waite (2-71) claimed two wickets each for the visitors, but the match now appears to be beyond them.

