Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan loses captaincy as Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib & Rahmat Shah step up

Rashid Khan (right) had previously deputised as captain for Asghar Afghan - who made his ODI debut in 2009 when he was known as Asghar Stanikzai

Afghanistan have taken the captaincy away from Asghar Afghan, less than two months before the World Cup begins.

They have split the role with Gulbadin Naib, 28, set to lead the one-day international side into the World Cup, Rashid Khan, 20, as Twenty20 skipper and Rahmat Shah, 25, as Test captain.

Batsman Asghar, 31, took over as skipper just after the 2015 World Cup.

But the decision to replace him has met with criticism - including from one of the men chosen to replace him.

Leg-spinner Rashid, who is the top-ranked T20 bowler and leading ODI all-rounder in the International Cricket Council's rankings, is perhaps Afghanistan's most high-profile player with more than 200 international wickets across all formats as well as successful spells in the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League.

But he tweeted: "With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, Captain #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success.

"With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected."

Asghar - who changed his name from Asghar Stanikzai last August - had led Afghanistan in 56 ODIs, 46 T20 internationals and their first two Tests - including their maiden victory over Ireland last month.

All-rounder and former national skipper Mohammad Nabi added on Twitter: "Being a senior member of the side and having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket, I don't think it's the right time to change the captain before the WC.

"The team has gelled really well under Asghar and I personally feel he is the right man to lead us."

Rashid, who had deputised for Asghar in World Cup qualifying matches last year, will also serve as vice-captain to all-rounder Gulbadin in the ODI side.

Batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi will be Test vice-captain, with wicketkeeper Shafiqullah as Rashid's T20 deputy.

The World Cup takes place in England and Wales from 30 May. Before then, Afghanistan play two ODIs in Scotland on 8 and 10 May, and two in Ireland on 19 and 21 May.