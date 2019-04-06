County Championship: Derbyshire lead Durham after Luis Reece five-for

Luis Reece
Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece's five-for was only the second of his first-class career
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day two):
Derbyshire 197 & 107-3: Lace 41*, Salisbury 2-39
Durham 171: Lees 32, Reece 5-47, Rampaul 3-47
Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 133 runs
Scorecard

Luis Reece took 5-47 as Derbyshire fought back on day two against Durham to establish a 133-run advantage.

After a first-ball duck at the start of the game, all-rounder Reece undermined Durham's hopes of a first-innings lead.

Alex Lees made 32 and Jack Burnham 31 in his first Championship innings after a year-long drugs ban.

But they were all out for 171, a deficit of 26, and Derbyshire reached 107-3 when bad light ended play, with Tom Lace on 41 not out.

Reece followed his five-for by falling for 10 in Derbyshire's second innings, but Lace put on exactly 50 with Wayne Madsen (30) and was just two runs short of equalling his highest first-class score at stumps.

Earlier, Burnham marked his comeback by batting for over two hours before being caught behind by Reece in his first Championship innings since 2017.

