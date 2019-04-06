County Championship: Northants pacemen rip through Middlesex order

From the section

Jason Holder was out early for Northants but his side enjoyed a fine day against Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 445: Procter 81*, Wakely 76; Murtagh 6-80 Middlesex 134-7: Holder 2-27 Middlesex (2 pts) trail Northants (6 pts) by 311 runs Scorecard

Middlesex collapsed to 134-7 in their County Championship game against Northants and look certain to concede a huge first-innings deficit.

Northants resumed day two on 310-6 and lost West Indies captain Jason Holder early for 40, but Luke Procter's unbeaten 81 took them to 445 all out.

Holder removed Middlesex openers Sam Robson and Nick Gubbins as wickets tumbled regularly at Wantage Road.

James Harris and Toby Roland-Jones were batting when bad light ended play.

Middlesex will start the third day 311 runs adrift and needing an unlikely 162 more to avoid the follow-on.