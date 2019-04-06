County Championship: Sussex reply well v Leics after conceding first-innings deficit

Phil Salt
Phil Salt was out for a duck in Sussex's first innings against Leicestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two):
Sussex 173 & 211-2: Salt 80
Leicestershire 252: Hill 67; Robinson 4-46
Sussex (3 pts) lead Leics (5 pts) by 132 runs
Scorecard

Sussex bounced back well from conceding a first-innings deficit of 79 runs against Leicestershire at Hove.

The home side ended day two on 211-2 in their second innings, leading by 132.

Leicestershire moved on from their overnight 131-5 to reach 252 all out, wicketkeeper Lewis Hill top-scoring with 67 for the visitors.

But after being all out for 173 on the first day, Sussex produced a better batting display second time around, Phil Salt making 80 off 67 balls.

