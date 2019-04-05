Ross Taylor: Middlesex sign New Zealand batsman for One-Day Cup

Ross Taylor has scored 8,026 one-day international runs for New Zealand, including 20 centuries

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor will join Middlesex for their One-Day Cup campaign later this month.

The 35-year-old is available for six of the county's group matches, starting at Surrey on 25 April, and the play-off and semi-final should they qualify.

Middlesex are the fourth county Taylor will play for, following spells at Durham, Sussex and Nottinghamshire.

"He is an outstanding cricketer and a cracking man," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"The pre-World Cup schedules of England and Ireland mean that Middlesex will be without Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling for more than half of the One-Day Cup.

"Eoin and Paul are outstanding one-day cricketers and we were keen to strengthen our resources on the back of their absence during the second half of the tournament.

"To have the opportunity to fill these gaps with a player of Ross' undoubted class is a real treat for the club."

Taylor will miss Middlesex's opening two games against Essex on 19 April and Gloucestershire on 21 April.