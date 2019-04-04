Hamish Rutherford: New Zealand batsman signs up for Worcestershire spell

The most recent of Hamish Rutherford's 16 Test appearances came in January 2015

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford as their overseas player for the first month of the 2019 campaign.

The 29-year-old has played 16 Tests for the Black Caps, having struck 171 on his Test debut against England in 2013.

Rutherford will be available for the club's opening County Championship match against Leicestershire next week and five matches in the One-Day Cup.

He has previously had spells in English cricket with Essex and Derbyshire.

"I've heard great things about the club from my Otago team-mate, Ben Cox," Rutherford told the club website.

"I always enjoy playing county cricket and hope I can contribute to a strong start in the Championship and 50-over competition."

Australia batsman Callum Ferguson will replace Rutherford as Worcestershire's overseas player for the bulk of the summer.

The 34-year-old will link up with the squad ahead of their One-Day Cup match against Nottinghamshire on 1 May.