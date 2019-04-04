Mark Footit: Lancashire sign Notts fast bowler on loan

Mark Footit has also spent time at Surrey and Derbyshire

Lancashire have signed Nottinghamshire bowler Mark Footit on a month's loan.

The left-arm paceman will join for the start of the season and initially be available for Lancashire's game against Loughborough MCCU and the trip to Lord's to face Middlesex.

He is the second fast bowler to leave Trent Bridge on loan this week after Luke Wood moved to Northamptonshire.

The 33-year-old, who has taken 352 first-class wickets, spent time on loan at former club Derbyshire last season.

"Once we've made a decision on which bowlers are going to start the season, it makes complete sense that those who aren't involved get to play the highest standard possible of competitive cricket," Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell told the club website.

"It's good for Lancashire because they get use of a quality fast bowler. It's good for Mark getting to play first-class cricket - and if he comes back with fitness and form having put some overs in his legs, it's also beneficial for Notts."