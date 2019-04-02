Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard wants more edge in team's game

Matthew Maynard played four Tests for England

County Championship: Glamorgan v Northants Venue: Sophia Gardens Dates: Thurs, 11 April-Sun, 14 April Time: 11:00 BST

New Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard says he wants more fight in his team as they look to recover from a poor 2018 season.

Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup group.

"We need to be more competitive and bring back that 'edge' to our game, we've been a bit shy, for want of a better word," Maynard said.

Batsmen Marnus Labuschagne, Charlie Hemphrey and Billy Root are Glamorgan's new recruits.

The 2018 results led to the departure of head coach Robert Croft, with Maynard taking over for a second spell in the role, under director of cricket Mark Wallace, while Chris Cooke leads the side in Championship and One-Day Cup.

So what should supporters realistically expect?

"I'd be very disappointed if we finished in the same spots as last year. The key for me is how we battle, what fight we show. If you do those things right we'll be a lot tougher to beat as a team," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

Labuschagne arrives as a deputy for fellow Australia batsman Shaun Marsh, but Queensland's English-born batsman Hemphrey and Root, from Nottinghamshire, are additions to the squad.

"To get Marnus and Charlie in, they're good additions and it'll make players have to work for a place in the team, it'll push them," said Maynard.

"Billy's energy that he brings to the side has paid dividends already, the competition for places is a lot stiffer and hopefully that should drive up performances," said Maynard.

New signings

Billy Root is a product of the Yorkshire Academy

Labuschagne, Hemphrey and Root, brother of England Test captain Joe, are all expected to feature in Glamorgan's final pre-season friendly against Cardiff MCCU on Friday 5 April, with county batsman Kiran Carlson turning out for the students.

Root's move from Notts is designed to earn him more first-team cricket across all three formats.

"Hopefully I'll play on as many occasions as possible, but I like the healthy competition we've got here," said Root, who hit two half-centuries in the three one-day defeats against Gloucestershire on the pre-season tour in La Manga.

"Turning things round has already begun, the hard work in the winter has gone a long way to setting that straight.

"It was nice to spend some time in the middle against a good Gloucestershire side and put something down on paper.

"Being 'busy' is my style, I like to be aggressive but there are times when you can't be."

Glamorgan open their championship campaign against Northamptonshire on Thursday, 11 April.