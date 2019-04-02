Ned Eckersley: Durham sign former Leicestershire wicketkeeper

Ned Eckersley's best score of 158 came against Derbyshire in May 2017

Durham have signed former Leicestershire wicketkeeper-batsman Ned Eckersley for the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old has been training with the club after not being offered a new deal by Leicestershire and has agreed a season-long contract.

Right-handed Eckersley scored more than 5,700 first-class runs in seven years at Grace Road, including 14 hundreds.

"I feel ready to go," he said. "I've spent a good amount of time here and feel my game is in good shape."