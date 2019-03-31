Jonny Bairstow hits maiden IPL ton as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jonny Bairstow was signed for £250,000 by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad 231-2 (20 overs): Bairstow 114, Warner 100no Royal Challengers Bangalore 113 (19.5overs): Colin de Grandhomme 37, Mohammad Nabi 4-11 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs Scorecard

England's Jonny Bairstow smashed 114 from 56 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow's first IPL century was part of a 185-run opening stand - a competition record - with David Warner, who hit 100 from 55 balls.

The pair helped their side reach 231-2 - as they went on to win by 118 runs.

Bangalore lost captain Virat Kohli (three) and AB de Villiers (one) cheaply as they were all out for 113.

Spinner Mohammad Nabi took 4-11 and ran out Moeen Ali for just two as the England all-rounder endured contrasting fortunes with compatriot Bairstow.

Former england captain Michael Vaughan praised Bairstow for his 114

Kohli had won the toss and Bairstow, along with Australian Warner, quickly made him regret his decision.

The pair put on a third consecutive century partnership, with Bairstow hitting seven sixes and and 12 fours at a strike rate of 203.57 in his innings.

He shared a hug with Warner, who he is expected to face when England play Australia in the Ashes this summer, when he celebrated his century.

"I'm absolutely cooked," said Bairstow after his innings.

"It was fantastic to bat in the middle with him."

Warner, whose year-long ban for ball-tampering on Australia's tour of South Africa in 2017 ended on 28 March, added: "The 12 months has done me well. I feel refreshed."