Dimuth Karunaratne: Sri Lanka Test captain charged with drink-driving
-
- From the section Cricket
Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been charged with drink-driving after a crash in the country's capital Colombo on Sunday.
The driver of a three-wheeled vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision.
Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to a series victory over South Africa in February, has been released on bail.
A police spokesperson said the 30-year-old opening batsman will appear in court on Monday.
Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the incident and said it would conduct its own inquiry "in order to take necessary action".