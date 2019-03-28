Indian Premier League: Virat Kohli criticises umpires for 'ridiculous' missed no-ball

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their opening two games of this season's IPL

Indian Premier League, Bangalore: Mumbai Indians 187-8 (20 overs): Rohit 48 Royal Challengers Bangalore 181-5 (20 overs): De Villiers 70*, Kohli 46 Mumbai Indians won by six runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli furiously criticised the umpires after his Royal Challengers Bangalore side lost to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

With RCB needing six from the last ball to tie, Lasith Malinga bowled a dot ball, but replays showed it should have been a no-ball as he overstepped.

Had the no-ball been seen by the umpires, the ball would have been bowled again as a free hit.

"We are playing IPL not club cricket," India captain Kohli said.

"It is a ridiculous call. The umpires should have their eyes open.

"It is a game of margins. They should have been more sharp and more careful there."

The no-ball was only seen after the players had left the field with the replay resulting in loud boos from the home crowd when it was shown on the screens at ground.

Had it been given RCB would have been awarded one run for the no-ball and would then have been able to win with six on the final delivery, rather than tie which would have resulted in a Super Over.

South African AB de Villiers had given Royal Challengers hope in their chase of 188 with a brilliant 70 not out from 41 balls which included six sixes.

Kohli was out for 46 in the 14th over while England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who opened for RCB, was run out for 13.

