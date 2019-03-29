Aiden Markram: South Africa opener to join Hampshire as overseas player

Aiden Markram has played 17 Tests for South Africa

South Africa opener Aiden Markram will join Hampshire as their overseas player for the start of the season.

Markram, 24, replaces original signing Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who is in the frame to captain his country at the World Cup.

He is expected to be available for Hampshire's County Championship opening fixture against Essex on 5 April.

"He's a player we've looked at over the past couple of years," said Hampshire director of cricket Giles White.

Markram, who himself could feature for South Africa at the World Cup from late May, had a brief spell at Durham last season.

"He's done particularly well at the start of his international career and forged his way into their white-ball side recently," White told BBC Radio Solent.

"We're really pleased to have secured Aiden and we look forward to welcoming him as soon as possible."

Hampshire will have Markram available until the end of the group stages of the One-Day Cup should he be selected for the World Cup.