Chris Jordan: England fast bowler signs new Sussex contract

Chris Jordan has taken 153 wickets in 148 T20 games

England paceman Chris Jordan has signed a contract extension with his county side Sussex.

The 30-year-old has taken 267 wickets and scored 2,410 runs in all formats since joining the club in 2013.

He played in all three matches of England's recent T20 series in the West Indies and claimed career-best figures of 4-6 in the second game.

"Ever since I walked through the door, everyone has made me feel so welcome. It's become home," Jordan said.

Sussex have not revealed the length of Jordan's contract.