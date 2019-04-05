County Championship: Sussex and Leicestershire finely balanced as wickets tumble at Hove
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one):
|Sussex 173: Wiese 51; Taylor 6-47, Wright 3-53
|Leicestershire 131-5: Hill 40*; Hamza 3-36, Robinson 2-37
|Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (1 pt) by 42 runs
|Scorecard
Fifteen wickets fell on a captivating first day of County Championship action at Hove as Leicestershire stumbled to 131-5 to trail Sussex by 42 runs.
Tom Taylor (6-47) starred as Sussex slumped to 36-5, but David Wiese (51) took advantage of some wayward change bowling to halt the away side's charge.
Valuable lower-order contributions from Ollie Robinson (23) and Danny Briggs (20) helped the hosts post 173.
Leicestershire collapsed to 59-5 but Lewis Hill (40 not out) led a recovery.
Hill hit four fours and a six as he shared an unbroken stand of 72 with Harry Dearden (26 not out) before play finished early because of bad light.