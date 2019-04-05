County Championship: Hampshire batsmen put hosts on top against Essex

Sam Northeast has hit 12 fours and one six so far

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 303-4: Northeast 94*, Rossouw 76, Markram 63; Quinn 2-63 Essex: Yet to bat Hampshire 3 pts, Essex 1 pt Scorecard

Sam Northeast's unbeaten 94 led a fine display by Hampshire's batsmen on the opening day of the 2019 County Championship season against Essex.

Northeast, Aiden Markram (63) and Rilee Rossouw (76) took the hosts to 303-4 when bad light ended play early.

Captain James Vince made 40 in his new role as opener before he was out lbw to Ravi Bopara on the stroke of lunch.

Paceman Matt Quinn was the pick of the bowlers in gloomy overhead conditions in Southampton, picking up two wickets.

Northeast, who hit a century in last week's warm-up game against Oxford MCCU, put on 117 with South African Rossouw in just 21 overs either side of tea as they threatened to take the game away from Essex.

It was Rossouw who did most of the scoring, striking four sixes in his 66-ball innings, before picking out Simon Harmer on the square leg boundary to give Jamie Porter his first wicket.

Northeast continued to move towards a 22nd first-class century but the umpires took the players off at 17:20 BST.

Earlier, Vince looked in fine touch, striking three boundaries off one Porter over, but played across the line to a straight one from Bopara and was sent on his way.

Overseas batsman Markram also demonstrated his international class in favourable bowling conditions by marking his debut with a half-century.

Essex's frustrating day was compounded by losing wicketkeeper Adam Wheater to a thumb injury.