Jos Buttler 'Mankad' dismissal: England batsman controversially run out in IPL

Indian Premier League, Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab 184-4 (20 overs): Gayle 79, Stokes 2-48 Rajasthan Royals 170-9 (20 overs): Buttler 69, Curran 2-52 Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs Scorecard

Jos Buttler's controversial dismissal overshadowed his Rajasthan Royals side's defeat by Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler reacted furiously when he was run out backing up at the non-striker's end by Ravichandran Ashwin for 69.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was dismissed for 20 by England's Sam Curran on his IPL return.

Smith's wicket sparked a collapse of 7-16 as the Royals, chasing 184, fell 14 runs short.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had earlier hit 79 from 47 balls for Kings XI before he was caught at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took 2-48.

Rajasthan were 108-1 in the 12th over of their chase when Kings XI captain and India spinner Ashwin stopped in his bowling action and ran out England's Buttler as he left his ground at the non-striker's end.

The dismissal - known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in a similar manner in 1947 - is within the laws but there is debate as to whether it is within the spirit of the game.

It is the second time Buttler has been out in that fashion. It previously happened when he was run out by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in an England one-day international in 2014.

