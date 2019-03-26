Champion County match: Ollie Pope makes 251 for Surrey

Day three was played in a sandstorm in Dubai

MCC Champion County match, ICC Global Cricket Academy, Dubai (day three) MCC 265 & 221-1: Sibley 102*, Rhodes 88 Surrey 520: Pope 251, Smith 127; Parry 3-54 MCC trail by 34 runs Scorecard

England batsman Ollie Pope started the 2019 campaign with a career-best 251 before Surrey's bowlers struggled in their Champion County match with MCC.

The 21-year-old, who won two Test caps last summer, added 68 to his overnight 183 to help Surrey reach 520 all out.

Teenage debutant Jamie Smith was removed early on for 127 by MCC captain Stuart Broad (2-83) in Dubai, ending a fifth-wicket stand of 266 with Pope.

Dom Sibley's unbeaten 102 then took MCC to 221-1 at stumps, a deficit of 34.

Warwickshire openers Will Rhodes and Sibley put on 190 for the first wicket in MCC's second innings before Rhodes was bowled by Scott Borthwick for 88 late on.

Earlier Pope, who did not play on England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and West Indies, gave a reminder of his talent as he brought up a maiden double-century.

In the midst of a sandstorm, Pope went on the charge after passing 200 and went to 250 by launching Dom Bess for back-to-back maximums.

He was eventually dismissed in the next over when he skied Rhodes to Sibley at mid-off, having hit 23 fours and six sixes in a sublime 297-ball innings.

However, MCC's resilience with the bat second time around means the game is now likely to finish in a draw.

Following the conclusion of the match on Wednesday, Surrey host Durham University on Thursday, 4 April, and then start the defence of their County Championship title against Essex at The Oval a week later.