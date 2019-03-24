David Warner scores 85 on IPL return

Warner is expected to return to the Australian set-up this year

Indian Premier League, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad 181-3 (20 overs): Warner 85, Shankar 40*, Bairstow 39 Kolkata Knight Riders: Currently batting

Australia batsman David Warner scored 85 on his Indian Premier League comeback, after missing last year's tournament following his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal.

The former Australia vice-captain, 32, scored 85 off 53 balls to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 181-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He put on 118 for the first wicket with England's Jonny Bairstow.

Warner's international ban ends later this month.

He was given a one-year ban for his part in the scandal during a Test match against South Africa last March.

The IPL subsequently barred him from playing in the 2018 edition of the 20-over franchise tournament.

The opener is expected to make Australia's World Cup squad and play in this summer's Ashes series in England.

During his ban, he has also played T20 franchise cricket in Canada, Bangladesh and the Caribbean, and grade cricket in Australia.

