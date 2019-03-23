Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener

England's Moeen Ali (right) made nine from eight balls, and took 1-19 from his four overs

Indian Premier League, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 (17.1 overs): Patel 29, Tahir 3-9, Harbhajan 3-20 Chennai Super Kings 71-3 (17.4 overs): Rayudu 28, Raina 19 Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets Scorecard

Captain MS Dhoni criticised the Chennai pitch in the opening game of the 2019 Indian Premier League despite his Super Kings side's emphatic seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bangalore lost the toss and were bowled out for 70, before the hosts reached their target with 14 balls to spare.

"The wicket definitely needs to be much better," said ex-India skipper Dhoni. "Even with dew it was spinning big.

"This isn't the pitch we are looking forward to."

Keeper Parthiv Patel (29) was the only member of the star-studded Bangalore line-up - including India captain Virat Kohli, England's Moeen Ali and ex-South Africa star AB de Villiers - to make double figures as the visitors crumbled.

Chennai took advantage of the conditions with a spin-heavy attack led by veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh (3-20) and Imran Tahir (3-9), only sending down 4.1 overs of seam.

"It was a very good bowling effort by [Harbhajan] to give us a kind of start that was very well capitalised by the other spinners," said Dhoni.

Despite losing ex-Australia opener Shane Watson for a 10-ball duck, the Super Kings cruised home with Suresh Raina (19) becoming the first man to pass 5,000 IPL runs.

Bangalore skipper Kohli reflected: "No-one wants to start like this, but it's good to get a game like this out of the way this early in the tournament."

