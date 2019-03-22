Mark Watt: Derbyshire sign Scotland international spinner

Mark Watt
Mark Watt made his debut for Scotland in 2015

Derbyshire have signed Scotland left-arm spinner Mark Watt for all formats of the county game in 2019.

The 22-year-old has played 29 T20 internationals and 22 One-Dayers, including taking 3-55 in the win over England in June 2018.

He ended last season with Lancashire, making four T20 Blast appearances.

"I'm really looking forward to getting the season started and hopefully I can take my opportunities and do well for the club," Watt told the club website.

