England women seal ODI series whitewash in Sri Lanka

Amy Jones hit eight fours and three sixes in her 76 from 58 balls

Third women's one-day international, Katunayake: Sri Lanka 174 all out (50 overs): Samarawickrama 42, Cross 2-25, Shrubsole 2-30 England 177-2 (26.1 overs): Jones 76, Beaumont 63, Winfield 29, Siriwardena 2-56 England women win by eight wickets Scorecard

Amy Jones scored 76 and managed two run-outs as England's women sealed a comfortable 3-0 one-day series whitewash in Sri Lanka.

The hosts were restricted to 174 all out from their 50 overs in Katunayake.

Openers Jones and Tammy Beaumont (63) got England's chase off to a strong start, putting on 127 for the first wicket.

Lauren Winfield (29) and Heather Knight then carried England to victory in just 26.1 overs.

"We wanted to be really ruthless in the how we finished off the series," England captain Knight told BBC Sport.

"The bowlers kept it really tight and we were clinical with the bat. When we get a chance to beat a team comprehensively we want to do it. Amy went out and expressed herself and took on the bowling."

All three ODIs count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

England now face Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals, which start on Sunday 24 March (04:30 GMT).