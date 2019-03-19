Ashes 2019: England and Australia shirts to feature player names and numbers

Names and numbers have been included on limited over and domestic cricket shirts for several years

Players' shirts will feature their name and squad number for the first time in 142 years of Test cricket when England host Australia in this summer's Ashes.

The change comes as part of the International Cricket Council's promotional plans for the new World Test Championship.

The ICC wants to make players more easily identifiable to encourage greater engagement in Test cricket.

Names and numbers have long been used for limited over and domestic cricket.

The only minor change to Test shirts came in 2001 when England introduced a small debut cap number under the Three Lions crest, other teams then following suit.

The world's top nine sides will take part in the new championships over two years, with the Ashes the first Test series to be included - the top two teams will meet in the final in 2021.

Coloured shirts worn in the 1992 World Cup were the first to feature player names, while squad numbers were added for the 1999 tournament.

Names and squad numbers were then added to shirts for the County Championship in 2003.

The first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on 1 August. with Australia the current holders having won the 2017/18 series 4-0.