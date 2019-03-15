Ireland struggle against Afghanistan on day one of Test in India

Tim Murtagh hit two sixes and four boundaries as the number 11 top-scored for Ireland

Test match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Dehradun (day one of five) Ireland 172 (60 overs): Murtagh 54, Dockrell 39; Nabi 3-36, Ahmadzai 3-41 Afghanistan: 90-2 (31 overs): Mohammad Shahzad 40, Zurmati 22*; Cameron-Dow 2-35 Afghanistan trail Ireland by 82 runs Scorecard

Ireland recovered with a last-wicket stand of 87 between Tim Murtagh and George Dockrell but Afghanistan finished day one of the Test on top.

The teams were playing their second Test matches and Ireland were reduced to 85-9 after deciding to bat first.

Dockrell (39) and last man Murtagh (54no) took the Irish to a total of 172 with Mohammad Nabi taking 3-36.

Afghanistan were 90-2 at the close with Mohammad Shahzad hitting 40 while James Cameron-Dow claimed both wickets.

More to follow....