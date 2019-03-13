India v Australia: Tourists win by 35 runs to claim 3-2 series victory

Usman Khawaja has passed 50 in four of the five one-day internationals against India

Fifth one-day international, Delhi Australia 272-9 (50 overs): Khawaja 100, Bhuvneshwar 3-48 India 237 (50 overs): Rohit 56, Zampa 3-46, Cummins 2-38 Australia win by 35 runs Scorecard

Australia beat India by 35 runs in the fifth one-day international in Delhi to complete their comeback from 2-0 down and win the five-match series 3-2.

Opener Usman Khawaja hit his second hundred in three matches to guide Australia to 272-9 from their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma made 56 in reply but the Indian batsmen struggled, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 3-46 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 2-38.

The hosts were bowled out for 237 as Australia claimed victory.

It is Australia's first one-day series win since they beat Pakistan in 2016-17, and the first time India have lost a home series since 2015.

Khawaja's 76-run stand with captain Aaron Finch was ended when Finch was bowled by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for 27.

He hit 10 fours and two sixes on his way to three figures but his dismissal sparked a collapse for Australia.

They slipped from 175-1 to 182-4, before Jhye Richardson and Cummins helped them to a score of 279.

Shikhar Dhawan fell in the fifth over of India's reply but once Rohit was stumped after charging out of his crease to Zampa, India lost their way.

Some late hitting from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who struck 46 from 54 balls, could not get India over the line.

It was India's last match before the World Cup - which Australia won four years ago - begins in England in May.