England's women win Sri Lanka warm-up game in Colombo
|Warm-up match, Colombo (P Sara Oval):
|England 319-7 (50 overs): Winfield 80, Knight 67, Jones 56
|Sri Lanka Emerging Team 166 (40 overs): Samarawickrama 59, Knight 4-13
|England won by 153 runs
|Scorecard
England's women showed some fine form with the bat as they beat a Sri Lanka Emerging Team by 153 runs in a warm-up game at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.
Amy Jones (56), Lauren Winfield (80) and captain Heather Knight (67) all hit half-centuries for the visitors before they each retired out.
Havng made 319-7 from their 50 overs, England bowled the hosts out for 166, with off-spinner Knight taking 4-13.
A three-game one-day international series starts on Saturday.