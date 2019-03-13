England's women win Sri Lanka warm-up game in Colombo

Lauren Winfield
Batting at number three, Winfield top-scored with 80 from 82 balls, including 11 fours
Warm-up match, Colombo (P Sara Oval):
England 319-7 (50 overs): Winfield 80, Knight 67, Jones 56
Sri Lanka Emerging Team 166 (40 overs): Samarawickrama 59, Knight 4-13
England won by 153 runs
Scorecard

England's women showed some fine form with the bat as they beat a Sri Lanka Emerging Team by 153 runs in a warm-up game at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

Amy Jones (56), Lauren Winfield (80) and captain Heather Knight (67) all hit half-centuries for the visitors before they each retired out.

Havng made 319-7 from their 50 overs, England bowled the hosts out for 166, with off-spinner Knight taking 4-13.

A three-game one-day international series starts on Saturday.

