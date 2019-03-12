Mark Ramprakash: Former England coach does not want to be 'pigeonholed' to a specific role

Mark Ramprakash had worked within the England coaching set-up since 2014

Mark Ramprakash says he does not want to be "pigeonholed as a Test match batting coach" after leaving England's coaching set-up.

The ex-Middlesex and Surrey cricketer - who played 52 Tests for England between 1991 and 2002 - was appointed as batting coach in November 2014.

"If a position of more responsibility came along I'd love to have a crack at that," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I feel in a good position. I'm open-minded about the future."

The 49-year-old departs at a time of change for the England cricket team with assistant coach Paul Farbrace also leaving the international set-up this month to become the sport director of Warwickshire.

Former England spinner Ashley Giles replaced Andrew Strauss as managing director of England men's cricket in January, while Trevor Bayliss will leave his role as head coach of the England team at the end of the summer.

Speaking on the Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ramprakash said: "I came in under Andrew Strauss and when people come in with different ideas, there can always be movement. Nobody has an automatic right to have a job for life.

"I've done it for five years. I've learnt a lot from Trevor Bayliss, Peter Moores, Paul Farbrace and Andy Flower, there's no question about that.

"I don't want to get pigeonholed as just a Test match batting coach."

'They play a lot of white-ball cricket'

England's batsmen were criticised for their approach in the West Indies where they fell to a series defeat.

The tourists were bowled out for 77, 246, 187 and 132 to lose the first two Tests and Ramprakash suggested several factors were to blame for those collapses.

"Part of it goes to the type of line-up that you select," he said. "We've got very aggressive players who play a lot of white-ball cricket.

"As a coach, when they come into Test matches you want them to play to their strengths.

"I guess you have to look at the balance of traditional Test match batting where you've got the top order who are specialists, a bit like [Usman] Khawaja in Australia and like Alistair Cook.

"They work at the art of batting and they work at being adaptable, a very solid defence and playing the ball on its merits.

"The current crop of players are hugely talented, but their approach is different. They want to get on top of the bowling.

"I can't blame them for that because they have been playing on some pretty sporty wickets where a quick game is good game."