Nic Pothas: Middlesex appoint former Hampshire wicketkeeper as assistant
Middlesex have appointed former Hampshire wicketkeeper Nic Pothas as their assistant coach.
The 45-year-old has previously worked alongside head coach Stuart Law during his time with West Indies.
"It is a great honour to be joining arguably the most prestigious club in England, steeped in history and success," Pothas told the club website.
"I'm looking forward to joining a great group of players and staff in bringing success to the club."