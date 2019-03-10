England in West Indies: Eoin Morgan says 'perfect performance' led to T20 series whitewash

England's bowlers dismissed West Indies cheaply for the second time in as many matches

England put in a "perfect performance" to beat West Indies by eight wickets in the final T20 and secure a 3-0 series whitewash, says captain Eoin Morgan.

Morgan's side dismissed the dismal hosts for just 71 in St Kitts, before chasing it down with 57 balls to spare.

The tourists bowled West Indies out for 45 to win the second T20 by 137 runs, having claimed the first match by four wickets.

"That's as close as we could have got to a perfect performance," said Morgan.

"Throughout this T20 series we have played extremely well."

Left-arm seamer David Willey claimed 4-7 - the second-best figures by an England bowler in T20s after Chris Jordan's 4-6 on Friday - to rip through the West Indies' top order, while Jonny Bairstow hit 37 to help the tourists race to their target.

"What we have seen over the last two games is individuals standing up and producing match-winning performances," Morgan told the Test Match Special podcast.

"Here it was Dave Willey - he is very deceiving with his variations and managed to take advantage of a really slow, tired wicket.

"To bowl the West Indies out for 71 and chase it down in a convincing manner, it creates a great feeling of confidence in the group."

'ODI squad is in a healthy place'

World number ones England drew the five-match ODI series 2-2 against West Indies, ranked ninth, after a poor collapse in the final match saw them make just 113 batting first.

Morgan, 32, said England are still in a "really healthy place" as they prepare for the World Cup on home soil this summer after several players on the fringe of the ODI team impressed in the T20 series.

Sam Billings hit a career-best 87 to help England to victory in the second T20, while Jordan was named man of the series after taking six wickets and claiming several stunning catches.

England must name a preliminary 15-man squad by 23 April and then confirm the starting World Cup squad by 22 May, with the tournament beginning a week later.

They faces Ireland in a one-off ODI on 3 May before a five-match series against Pakistan and warm-up matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

"Sam Billings and Joe Denly have had opportunities and Chris Jordan came in specifically for this series - it creates a healthy, competitive environment," said Morgan.

"We're close to knowing the 15-man squad - we've played a lot of cricket and have built a reasonably strong formula. Come the World Cup, we will pick the guys who are in form and have been performing over a number of years."

Morgan reiterated England would "look at" Jofra Archer in May's ODIs once the Barbados-born all-rounder qualifies for England, while also giving Billings, Denly, Alex Hales and Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson more opportunities.

Morgan wants to lead England at T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan has now hit 1,753 runs in 80 T20 internationals for England

After the World Cup, England's white-ball focus will shift to the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

Morgan said he "absolutely" wants to remain England captain for the tournament.

"I don't expect a lot of things, I keep things short term because sport is fickle and cruel," he said.

"I'm enjoying the ride and leading this group. Along the journey we have built a lot of leaders and the power in the changing room is with those senior leaders and that's a strong place to be as a side.

"But there's no reason why not. I'm 32 and haven't had any serious injuries."