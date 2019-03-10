India v Australia: Ashton Turner & Peter Handscomb ensure four-wicket win for tourists

Ashton Turner
Perth-born Ashton Turner has never hit a List A century
Fourth one-day international, Mohali
India 358-9 (50 overs): Dhawan 143, Rohit 95, Cummins 5-70
Australia 359-6 (47.5 overs) Handscomb 117, Khawaja 91, Turner 84*
Australia won by four wickets
Scorecard

Ashton Turner's unbeaten 84 and a maiden one-day international century by Peter Handscomb helped Australia complete their highest successful run-chase to beat India by four wickets.

Chasing 359 for victory in the fourth ODI, Handscomb struck 117 from 105 balls but fell with Australia on 271-5.

However, Turner hit five fours and six sixes in his 41-ball innings to secure victory with 13 balls remaining.

Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 143 as India posted 358-9 in Mohali.

The five-match series is level at 2-2, with the final game taking place in Delhi on Wednesday.

Dhawan, whose 143 was a career-best, and Rohit Sharma (95) shared a 193-run partnership after India opted to bat first.

Opener Dhawan's century - his first in 18 innings - came to an end when he was bowled by Pat Cummins, who took a career-best 5-70.

Australia lost captain Aaron Finch to the fourth ball of their reply and they quickly fell to 12-2.

However, Handscomb and Usman Khawaja (91) steadied the innings, before Handscomb fell with Australia needing 88 runs for victory.

Turner, playing in just his second ODI, took advantage of a missed stumping opportunity on 38 to counter-attack and help Australia to an unlikely victory.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you