India v Australia: Ashton Turner & Peter Handscomb ensure four-wicket win for tourists

Perth-born Ashton Turner has never hit a List A century

Fourth one-day international, Mohali India 358-9 (50 overs): Dhawan 143, Rohit 95, Cummins 5-70 Australia 359-6 (47.5 overs) Handscomb 117, Khawaja 91, Turner 84* Australia won by four wickets Scorecard

Ashton Turner's unbeaten 84 and a maiden one-day international century by Peter Handscomb helped Australia complete their highest successful run-chase to beat India by four wickets.

Chasing 359 for victory in the fourth ODI, Handscomb struck 117 from 105 balls but fell with Australia on 271-5.

However, Turner hit five fours and six sixes in his 41-ball innings to secure victory with 13 balls remaining.

Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 143 as India posted 358-9 in Mohali.

The five-match series is level at 2-2, with the final game taking place in Delhi on Wednesday.

Dhawan, whose 143 was a career-best, and Rohit Sharma (95) shared a 193-run partnership after India opted to bat first.

Opener Dhawan's century - his first in 18 innings - came to an end when he was bowled by Pat Cummins, who took a career-best 5-70.

Australia lost captain Aaron Finch to the fourth ball of their reply and they quickly fell to 12-2.

However, Handscomb and Usman Khawaja (91) steadied the innings, before Handscomb fell with Australia needing 88 runs for victory.

Turner, playing in just his second ODI, took advantage of a missed stumping opportunity on 38 to counter-attack and help Australia to an unlikely victory.