Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets to draw one-day international series in India

Stirling hit his second half-century of the series in Ireland's win in Dehradun

Fifth one-day international, Dehradun Afghanistan 216-6: Afghan 82, Nabi 40, Rashid 35; Dockrell 2-46, McBrine 1-30 Ireland: 219-5 (47.2 overs): Stirling 70, Balbirnie 68, O'Brien 33 not out; Zahir 2-55 Ireland won by five wickets Scorecard

Ireland defeated Afghanistan by five wickets to draw the one-day international series in India 2-2.

Paul Stirling hit 70 runs and Andrew Balbirnie scored 68 as Ireland successfully chased down the Afghans' total of 216-6.

Afghan captain Asghar Afghan was the game's top run-scorer with 82 before retiring injured, while Ireland's George Dockrell returned 2-46.

The two sides meet again in a Test match in India which starts on Friday.

