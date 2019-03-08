Chris Woakes: England all-rounder signs new Warwickshire contract until 2022

Chris Woakes has played in 26 Test matches, 84 One-Day internationals and eight T20 internationals for England

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a contract extension with Warwickshire until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Birmingham-born Woakes has scored 5,620 runs, including 10 centuries, and taken 474 wickets in first-class cricket.

The 30-year-old only played twice in the County Championship in 2018 as the Bears won promotion to Division One.

"Representing my home county is always a great honour and I'm thrilled to secure this extension," he said.

Woakes, who came through the club's youth system and made his first-team debut in 2006, helped the county win the Championship in 2012, two One-Day Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 and the T20 Blast in 2014.

He did not play a part in England's recent Test series in the West Indies because of injury but returned to play in four of the five one-day internationals.

"Whilst we expect Chris to play a major role for England in one of the biggest summers in the game, which includes the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Ashes series, his long-term commitment to the club is a huge boost to Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears as we approach the new season," first-team coach Jim Troughton said.