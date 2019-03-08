Chance to Shine: Cricket charity passes two million milestone

Charlotte Edwards made her England debut aged 16

The Chance to Shine charity says two million girls have now benefited from its programmes, news welcomed by ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards.

Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, said there were "zero" chances for girls to play when she was in school.

"I played for the boys' team but Chance to Shine is helping to normalise cricket for girls," said Edwards, 39.

"It's really inspiring to see so many girls playing the game at school."

She added: "They are also learning valuable skills like teamwork, leadership and self-confidence, as well as improving their physical and mental health."

The charity has also announced funding for a new programme for state secondary schools, which aims to provide a mix of coaching, leadership and competition to teenage girls to help them develop key life skills.

It is hoped the scheme will reach 14,000 girls through 120 schools.

England captain Heather Knight, who is also an ambassador for the charity, said: "We've been trying to build on the momentum from our World Cup victory in 2017.

"The new secondary school programme can play a big role in getting more girls to pick up a bat or a ball and start playing the game."