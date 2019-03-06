Enock Ikope: Former Zimbabwe cricket chief banned for 10 years

Former Zimbabwe Cricket director Enock Ikope has been given a 10-year ban from the game for corruption.

Ikope was found guilty of breaching three counts of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

His suspension follows a 20-year ban for Rajan Nayer, a former Zimbabwe cricket official, in March 2018.

The ICC said Ikope failed to cooperate with its investigation, and deleted data from his mobile phone before handing it over.

The charge was linked to the 2017 West Indies tour fix attempt when Nayer offered Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer $30,000 to fix the result of the two-Test series.