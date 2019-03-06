Jofra Archer: England's Chris Jordan says 'world is all-rounder's oyster'

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan play county cricket together for Sussex

Jofra Archer is capable of taking his game to a new level in international cricket if he is called up by England, says Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan.

Barbados-born Archer, 23, qualifies for England through his English father and holds a British passport.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said he is likely to play in England's warm-up games ahead of this summer's World Cup.

"The world is his oyster," England bowler Jordan told the Test Match Special podcast.

"He's got so much skill, so much talent and one thing which sticks out for me is that every time he steps up a level, his game rises with it - from county cricket to franchise Twenty20 cricket to IPL [Indian Premier League]," added Jordan, who impressed in England's Twenty20 win over West Indies on Tuesday.

"If he does get the call, I can't see it being much different in that respect."

The England and Wales Cricket Board's revised rules around residency mean Sussex bowler Archer will qualify to play for England later this month.

Archer is one of the most valuable limited-overs players in the world, with his ability to bowl 90mph, athletic fielding and aggressive batting seeing him cost £800,000 in the 2018 IPL auction.

Like Archer, Barbados-born Jordan grew up in the Caribbean but chose to play for England and describes his fellow all-rounder as his "little brother".

"I think so highly of him - ever since I came across him for the first time in Barbados when he was 16 years old," Jordan said.

"I'd be so proud (if he got called up) because I know where he's come from and where he's got himself to. I'd love to be either in the same team or in the crowd when he makes his debut."