England in West Indies: Jonny Bairstow's career-best 68 helps tourists to victory

Bairstow hit nine fours and two sixes in his innings

First Twenty20 international, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia West Indies 160-8 (20 overs): Pooran 58, Curran 4-36, Jordan 2-16 England 161-6 (18.5 overs): Bairstow 68, Cottrell 3-29 England win by four wickets Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow punished a below-par West Indies with an eye-catching 68 to set up England's four-wicket win in the first Twenty20 international.

Bairstow's career-best T20 score came from 40 balls as England chased down 161 with seven balls left in St Lucia.

The opener fell in the 12th over but Joe Denly's 30 and 18 from Sam Billings took the tourists to victory.

England's bowlers had earlier impressed in restricting their hosts to 160-8 with Tom Curran taking 4-36.

Nicholas Pooran hit 58 but England's Chris Jordan also stood out with the ball with an economical 2-16, including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle and a stunning caught and bowled.

While England were clinical in the field, West Indies were poor with wayward bowling, dropped catches and careless fielding.

Victory gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series going into the second T20 in St Kitts on Friday.

More to follow.