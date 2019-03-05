Virat Kohli: India captain hits century before Australia collapse to defeat

Virat Kohli hit 10 fours in his 116

Second one-day international, Nagpur India 250 (48.2 overs): Kohli 116, Cummins 4-29 Australia 242 (49.3 overs): Stoinis 52, Kuldeep 3-54 India win by eight runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli hit his 40th one-day international century before Australia collapsed to hand India a tense eight-run win in the second ODI in Nagpur.

Kohli, the only India batsman to pass 50, made 116 from 120 balls as his side were bowled out for 250 in 48.2 overs.

In reply, the tourists were well placed at 218-6 in the 45th over but lost their last five wickets for 24 runs.

They needed 11 from the final over but Vijay Shankar took the last two wickets including Marcus Stoinis for 52.

Australia's chase was given a good start by a partnership of 83 between openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja and, despite the loss of regular wickets, they looked in control through a sixth-wicket stand of 47 between Stoinis and Alex Carey.

But with 38 runs needed from the last 36 balls, Carey was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav for 22 and then Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with miserly figures of 2-29 from his 10 overs, dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins.

All-rounder Shankar was left to bowl the 50th over and he trapped Stoinis lbw with his first delivery and sealed the win by bowling last man Adam Zampa two balls later.

Shankar (46) had earlier put on 81 with Kohli, who dragged his team to a defendable total.

Kohli is now nine centuries short of the ODI record despite having appeared in fewer than half the number of matches played by India legend Sachin Tendulkar, the current holder.

India lead the five-match series 2-0.