Balbirnie inspires Ireland to ODI victory over Afghanistan in India

Andrew Balbirnie hit eight sixes and eight fours as he made his 145 in 169 balls

Third one-day international, Dehradun, India Afghanistan 256-8 (50 overs): N Zadran 104*; Rankin 2-56 Ireland: 260-6 (49.0 overs): Balbirnie 145*; D Zadran Ireland won by four wickets Scorecard

A superb unbeaten 145 from Andrew Balbirnie helped Ireland to a four-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third ODI in India.

Balbirnie's best one-day knock saw him record the most sixes in an Irish innings with eight.

Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 as Afghanistan made 256-8 and Ireland were struggling at 29-3 in reply.

Balbirnie and George Dockrell (54) put on a 143-run partnership as the Irish reached 260-6 with an over to spare.

Afghanistan won the T20 series 3-0 between the teams in Dehradun and were 1-0 up in the ODIs after Saturday's second game was abandoned because of rain.

Zadran's century, along with 75 from captain Asghar, rescued Aghanistan after they slipped to 74-5.

The pair combined to add 117 for the sixth wicket as the Aghans set a competitive target for the Irish to chase.

Ireland bowlers Boyd Rankin (2-56) and Tim Murtagh (2-60) each picked up two wickets.

Balbirnie entered the fray at 13-1 and another two wickets quickly fell before a brisk 21 from Kevin O'Brien.

The brilliant partnership with Dockrell proved decisive as Ireland finally registered a win over the Afghans at the sixth attempt.

Dawlat Zadran was the best of the bowlers with 2-52 and the sides will meet agains on Friday for the fourth ODI.