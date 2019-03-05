Gary Ballance: Yorkshire batsman signs deal until end of 2021 season

Gary Ballance
Gary Ballance's previous deal had been due to expire this year

England batsman Gary Ballance has signed a new contract with Yorkshire until the end of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old. who has 23 Test caps, came through Yorkshire's academy and helped them win the County Championship in successive years in 2014 and 2015.

Ballance took a break from cricket last May for personal reasons, giving up the captaincy to seamer Steven Patterson.

"I've played here for such a long time, I love the lads and everything about Yorkshire," he told the club website.

"The challenge has become a slightly different one, but there are so many good players, talented guys who have performed well over the last few years."

Zimbabwe-born Ballance last played for England in July 2017 and scored 1,422 runs across all formats for Yorkshire in 2018.

