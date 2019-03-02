England in West Indies: Dismal tourists lose by seven wickets as series drawn 2-2

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas took career-best figures of 5-21 to rip through England

Fifth one-day international, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia England 113 (28.1 overs): Thomas 5-21 West Indies 115-3 (12.1 overs): Gayle 77 West Indies win by seven wickets; series drawn 2-2 Scorecard

West Indies dismissed a dismal England for just 113 to set up a seven-wicket thrashing in the final one-day international and draw the series 2-2.

On a bouncy pitch in St Lucia, eight England batsmen fell to short-pitched balls, with Oshane Thomas taking 5-21.

They lost their last five wickets for two runs in collapsing to their lowest ever 50-over total against West Indies.

In reply, Chris Gayle smashed 77 off 27 balls in his final home ODI before retirement to secure an emphatic win.

With the third of the five-match series having been abandoned without a ball being bowled, the hosts avoid a seventh straight one-day series defeat by world number one side England.

By winning with 227 deliveries to spare, West Indies also ensured England's biggest ever ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining.

England fail to adapt yet again

England's depth of batting talent and attacking approach will see them post big totals and execute tough chases more often than they collapse.

But they remain liable to be dismissed cheaply on tricky pitches because when they get into trouble they cannot adapt quickly enough to at least keep themselves in the game.

Here, once Joe Root had uppercut straight to third man and Alex Hales top-edged a cut shot to wicketkeeper Shai Hope, the tourists should have realised the dangers in taking on the short ball and been more selective with their strokes.

Instead, the next six wickets all fell to short-pitched balls, with Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes undone on the hook, Jos Buttler top-edging a pull shot, Moeen Ali pushing loosely away from his body to be caught behind and Adil Rashid fending one that rose sharply to Hope.

The average winning first-innings score at the Daren Sammy Stadium since the start of 2010 is just 262. Where England should have stopped attacking the short ball and tried to accumulate towards such a total, they kept on in a naive and reckless manner to give themselves next to no chance of victory.

Former captain Michael Vaughan said England needed to cut out such "moments of madness" if they are to win the World Cup this summer and this was perhaps their maddest batting moment as they compiled their lowest total in the format since the last tournament in 2015.

And while the pitches in England and Wales this summer will not be as bouncy as this, if Morgan's side are beaten in the semi-final or final on a challenging surface of any kind, there will have been plenty of warning signs.

