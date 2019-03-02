Afghanistan-Ireland ODI abandoned because of rain

George Dockrell bagged three Afghanistan wickets in the second one-day game in India

Second one-day international, Dehradun, India Afghanistan 250-7 (48.3 overs): Zazai 67; Dockrell 3-51 Ireland: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard

Saturday's second one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland in India was abandoned because of rain.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai was top scorer with 67 and Rahmat Shah added 54 as Afghanistan reached 250-7 after 48.3 overs when play was halted in Dehradun.

Ireland's spinners did the damage with George Dockrell taking 3-51 while Andy McBrine had figures of 2-43.

Afghanistan won Thursday's opener and the teams meet again on Tuesday in the third of five ODIs.

Zazai's quick-fire knock, with his 67 coming off 43 balls, helped the Afghans to an opening stand of 90.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) was a third Afghanistan batsman to chalk up a half-century as they made steady progress.

There was also a wicket apiece for Simi Singh (1-33) and paceman Boyd Rankin (1-38).

Afghanistan beat Ireland 3-0 in a T20 series and there will be a Test match between the sides after the ODIs.