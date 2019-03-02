Afghanistan-Ireland ODI abandoned because of rain
-
|Second one-day international, Dehradun, India
|Afghanistan 250-7 (48.3 overs): Zazai 67; Dockrell 3-51
|Ireland: Did not bat
|Match abandoned
|Scorecard
Saturday's second one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland in India was abandoned because of rain.
Opener Hazratullah Zazai was top scorer with 67 and Rahmat Shah added 54 as Afghanistan reached 250-7 after 48.3 overs when play was halted in Dehradun.
Ireland's spinners did the damage with George Dockrell taking 3-51 while Andy McBrine had figures of 2-43.
Afghanistan won Thursday's opener and the teams meet again on Tuesday in the third of five ODIs.
Zazai's quick-fire knock, with his 67 coming off 43 balls, helped the Afghans to an opening stand of 90.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) was a third Afghanistan batsman to chalk up a half-century as they made steady progress.
There was also a wicket apiece for Simi Singh (1-33) and paceman Boyd Rankin (1-38).
Afghanistan beat Ireland 3-0 in a T20 series and there will be a Test match between the sides after the ODIs.
|Afghanistan v Ireland remaining games (in India)
|5 March
|3rd ODI
|8 March
|4th ODI
|10 March
|5th ODI
|15-19 March
|Test match